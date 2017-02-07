Report: Cost of upgrading Flint's wat...

Report: Cost of upgrading Flint's water plant rises to $108M

Read more: Michigan Radio

A consultant says the cost of upgrading Flint's water treatment plant is estimated at $108 million, up slightly from an earlier estimate. The Flint Journal says the recent report by engineering and construction company, CDM Smith, includes $37 million for the construction of two, 21-million gallon water storage tanks and more than $34 million for pump and transfer station upgrades.

