Public Hearing on Tuesday for Proposed Truck StopHOLLAND, MI (WHTC) a " ...
HOLLAND, MI A public hearing on what is a contentious issue just east of Holland is slated for Tuesday evening. Officials from the Water Resources Division of the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality will be on hand in Herrick District Library's conference room at 6 PM to get public comment on a proposed Love's Travel Stops and Country Stores complex that would be located off of Adams Street near the I-196 junction in Holland Township.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.
Add your comments below
Environmental Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan 16
|Canada
|1
|Antarctica Succumbs to Global Warming (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Settled Science _...
|23
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
|Potsdam duo charged with trespassing at Casella... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|laughing
|2
Find what you want!
Search Environmental Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC