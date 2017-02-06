Public Hearing on Tuesday for Proposed Truck StopHOLLAND, MI (WHTC) a " ...

HOLLAND, MI A public hearing on what is a contentious issue just east of Holland is slated for Tuesday evening. Officials from the Water Resources Division of the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality will be on hand in Herrick District Library's conference room at 6 PM to get public comment on a proposed Love's Travel Stops and Country Stores complex that would be located off of Adams Street near the I-196 junction in Holland Township.

