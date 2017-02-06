PRO Weekly Digest: Profiting From Company Transformations With Chris Colvin, Breach Inlet Capital
The opportunity in small caps undergoing transformations, how to find them and why he's looking more at Canadian companies are topics discussed and he shares a long thesis on Great Canadian Gaming. We highlight a PRO call that played out very well , a great short call from a recent PRO Weekly Digest, a PRO call yet to play out and two of our recent favorite ideas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Environmental Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan 16
|Canada
|1
|Antarctica Succumbs to Global Warming (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Settled Science _...
|23
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
|Potsdam duo charged with trespassing at Casella... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|laughing
|2
Find what you want!
Search Environmental Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC