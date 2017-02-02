Pine Bluff sanctioned over possible a...

Pine Bluff sanctioned over possible asbestos exposure

The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality has issued an order against the city of Pine Bluff and its parolee- and prison-labor demolition program that was shut down last year after the city failed to protect workers from possible asbestos exposure. The city will have to pay a fine of $12,000 if it doesn't follow the consent administrative order's rules in future demolition projects.

