Oregon DEQ to Review Sites with Long-Term Controls

10 hrs ago

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality announced that in March 2017, it will launch a pilot program to take a second look at 25-30 randomly selected sites that received a No Further Action determination where the owner agreed to institutional or engineering controls in lieu of cleanup. The purpose is to assess the effectiveness of such controls in protecting human health and the environment.

Chicago, IL

