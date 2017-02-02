Manchester Capital Management LLC Buy...

Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 5,211 Shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Calgon Carbon Corporation by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 34,414 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Environmental Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Conservation group calls for statewide hearings... Jan 16 Canada 1
News Antarctica Succumbs to Global Warming (Jan '09) Nov '16 Settled Science _... 23
News Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16) Jul '16 ZIONISTS Corrupt 1
News Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 2
News Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09) Jan '16 jeff 48
News GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15) Dec '15 goonsquat 10
News Potsdam duo charged with trespassing at Casella... (Sep '15) Sep '15 laughing 2
See all Environmental Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Environmental Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,023 • Total comments across all topics: 278,494,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC