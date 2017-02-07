DEQ sets table for strict review of N...

DEQ sets table for strict review of Nestle water bid

12 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Opponents of Nestle Ice Mountain's stalled bid to pump more Michigan groundwater are praising a Department of Environmental Quality decision to subject the request to the strictest standard under Michigan law. , DEQ director Heidi Grether wrote that the agency will consider the entanglement between tie-barred state laws that regulate withdrawal of more than 200,000 gallons of water per day for bottling when reviewing the company's application to boost pumping on a production well in Osceola County.

