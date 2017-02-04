Council voices concern with energy projects on farmland
The Council on Environmental Quality wants Connecticut lawmakers and state environmental officials to encourage developers to build energy projects on previously developed sites, such as landfills and industrial lands. The council is raising concerns in a new report about the surge in proposals to build large solar electricity-generating facilities on farmland and forest lands.
