Boenning Scattergood Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Tetra Tech, Inc.

Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Tetra Tech in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors now anticipates that the brokerage will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46.

