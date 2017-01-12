Yokohama's zinc levels exceed limits

Yokohama's zinc levels exceed limits

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Commercial Dispatch

In this 2014 Dispatch file photo, construction continues at the Yokohama Tire Manufacturing plant in West Point. Photo by: Dispatch file photo Yokohama's tire manufacturing operation in West Point is asking the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality to modify its wastewater pretreatment permit to allow for more zinc discharge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Environmental Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Antarctica Succumbs to Global Warming (Jan '09) Nov '16 Settled Science _... 23
News Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected Jul '16 ZIONISTS Corrupt 1
News Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 2
News Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09) Jan '16 jeff 48
News GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15) Dec '15 goonsquat 10
News Potsdam duo charged with trespassing at Casella... (Sep '15) Sep '15 laughing 2
News Terminal settles with DEQ over excess oil shipm... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Cass 1
See all Environmental Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Environmental Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,792 • Total comments across all topics: 277,950,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC