Waste Management Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Earnings Release Conference Call

Waste Management, Inc. announced that it will release fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results before the opening of the market on Thursday, February 16, 2017. Following the release, Waste Management will host its investor conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET.

