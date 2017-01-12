Utah adds 3 reservoirs to mercury adv...

Utah adds 3 reservoirs to mercury advisory

Read more: Deseret News

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality added three reservoirs to its mercury fish consumption advisory after elevated levels of mercury were found in samples of fish tissue. The affected reservoirs are Pineview in Weber County, Millsite in Emery County and the Big Sand Wash in Duchesne County.

Chicago, IL

