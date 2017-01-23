Unfiltered Flint water is safe, but don't drink it, says state attorney
"I can unequivocally state the drinking water in Flint is safe, as defined by the Copper and Lead Rule," said Attorney Richard S. Kuhl, an assistant attorney general who is representing the state. Kuhl then restated: "Unfiltered tap water that came from the Flint water supply is safe to drink," but no matter where your water comes from, or how well it's treated, there is still "some risk of contamination."
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Environmental Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan 16
|Canada
|1
|Antarctica Succumbs to Global Warming (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Settled Science _...
|23
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
|Potsdam duo charged with trespassing at Casella... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|laughing
|2
Find what you want!
Search Environmental Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC