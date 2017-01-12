U.S. Justice Department settles with Clean-up Firms over False Claims
The United States Department of Justice recently announced that Bechtel National Inc., Bechtel Corp., URS Corp. and URS Energy and Construction Inc. agree to pay $125 million to resolve allegations under the U.S. False Claims Act . The U.S. DOJ alleged that the companies had made false statements and claims to the U.S. Department of Energy by charging the U.S. DOE for deficient nuclear quality materials, services, and testing that was provided as the Waste Treatment Plant at the US.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HAZMAT Magazine.
Add your comments below
Environmental Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Antarctica Succumbs to Global Warming (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Settled Science _...
|23
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
|Potsdam duo charged with trespassing at Casella... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|laughing
|2
|Terminal settles with DEQ over excess oil shipm... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Cass
|1
Find what you want!
Search Environmental Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC