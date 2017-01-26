Trump Signs Executive Order Expeditin...

Trump Signs Executive Order Expediting Environmental Permitting for High Priority Infrastructure

In one of the first acts of his presidency, Donald Trump signed an Executive Order entitled " Expediting Environmental Reviews and Approvals for High Priority Infrastructure Projects ", with a stated goal of streamlining environmental permitting for infrastructure projects. The order establishes a process by which the Chairman of the Council on Environmental Quality may be petitioned to designate an infrastructure project as "high priority".

