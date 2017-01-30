Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Shares Sold by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC
Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lowered its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,785 shares of the company's stock after selling 78,490 shares during the period.
Environmental Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan 16
|Canada
|1
|Antarctica Succumbs to Global Warming (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Settled Science _...
|23
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
|Potsdam duo charged with trespassing at Casella... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|laughing
|2
