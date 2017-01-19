TCEQ issues over $1.3m in penalties

15 hrs ago Read more: Amarillo.com

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issued penalties against 178 regulated entities Wednesday, adding up to more than $1.3 million in fines. TCEQ handed out penalties to 51 entities on Wednesday for violations of state environmental regulations totaling $1,012,503, while over the past month the executive director approved penalties on Dec. 13, Jan. 4, Jan. 10 and Jan. 17 totaling $350,780 for 119 violations.

