State launches new initiative providing lead-free water fixtures to Flint homeowners
This new initiative will target homes that have shown to have elevated lead levels in the water based on the results of the residential testing program conducted from September 2015 to December 2016. "One of the things we have learned while testing in schools is that brass faucets and other brass components can be a significant contributor of lead," said George Krisztian, Flint Action Plan Coordinator and Assistant Chief of the MDEQ Office of Drinking Water and Municipal Assistance.
