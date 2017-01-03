State cannot shut people out when it ...

State cannot shut people out when it comes to Flint water crisis

MLive.com

The latest came this week when the state Michigan Department of Environmental Quality tried to sneak through an invitation-only town hall meeting on the condition of Flint water. In a city where no one can safely drink the water without a filter, the state apparently thought it was perfectly acceptable to hold a public session with a handpicked selection of people.

