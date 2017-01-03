Some Hanford workers to report for night shift
Many workers at the Hanford vitrification plant are required to report on their regular schedule for night shift Monday, according to Bechtel National. The only vit plant workers excused from their regular night shift because of the weather are pipefitters, electricians, iron workers and carpenters.
