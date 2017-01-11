Slate Belt sludge treatment plant pitched to wary public

A group that would like to convert sewage waste into Class A biosolids, which can be used as fertilizer or fuel, held three sessions that allowed the public to ask questions and speak with representatives of the project. Representatives from Synagro Technologies Inc., Green Knight Economic Development Corporation and Waste Management held a public meeting Monday in Plainfield Township and two on Tuesday in Pen Argyl designed to inform the public about their intentions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.