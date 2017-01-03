See what 2016 hit duo received almost as many iHeartRadio Music Awards noms as Drake

The Chainsmokers, who have released such hit songs as 'Closer' and 'Roses,' have received 11 nominations for the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The ceremony will be held on March 5. Singer Daya joins Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers on stage at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 9, 2016, in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.