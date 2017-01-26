Republic Services has $230 million annual economic impact on Nevada [infograph]
Republic Services Inc. announced the results of a study of its annual economic impact in the state of Nevada. The study measures the direct and indirect economic impact of the company's subsidiaries and operations statewide in 2015, including tax revenues, payroll expenditures and supplier purchases, as well as multiplier effects when income is reinvested into the local economy.
