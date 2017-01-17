Removal of Butte Fire-killed trees set to begin
Removal of trees killed by 2015's Butte Fire will begin by the end of the month. The fire burned more than 70,000 acres.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Environmental Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan 16
|Canada
|1
|Antarctica Succumbs to Global Warming (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Settled Science _...
|23
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
|Potsdam duo charged with trespassing at Casella... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|laughing
|2
Find what you want!
Search Environmental Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC