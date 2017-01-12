Opposition mounts against Bayou Bridge pipeline project

Louisiana's Department of Environmental Quality and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers held a public hearing Thursday in New Orleans about the permit process for a Bayou Bridge pipeline. "We've reached a point where people are kind of fed up with the oil industry's accidents with the destruction of our wetlands and destruction of coast, and so there's gotta' be a point at which we say 'no more' and this is the moment," said Anne Rolfes of Bucket Brigade.

