North Carolina's environmental chief ensures new Democratic governor can't remove him from agency
Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes.But according... Donald van der Vaart, former Secretary of the North Carolina State Department of Environmental Quality under GOP Gov. Pat McCrory Donald van der Vaart, former Secretary of the North Carolina State Department of Environmental Quality under GOP Gov. Pat McCrory In another installment of "The North Carolina GOP will stop at nothing to obstruct Roy Cooper," the state's lead environmental official demoted himself over the holidays to a staff post at the agency, which will insulate him from removal by the incoming Democratic governor.
