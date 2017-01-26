Nearly two dozen recycling receptacles added to downtown Wilmington
According to officials, city crews recently installed 23 new recycling receptacles with most of them being added to the Northern Riverwalk and Market Street. The receptacles were purchased through a grant from the NC Department of Environmental Quality.
