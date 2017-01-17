MPCA pushes to keep Twin Cities trash burning at capacity
Grapple crane operator and processor Cody Atkinson looks for items to remove from solid waste that may damage processing equipment at Elk River Resource Processing Plant. Thousands of tons of trash from across the Twin Cities ended up in landfills instead of being incinerated to make electricity last year, despite a state law that prioritizes burning over burying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Environmental Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan 16
|Canada
|1
|Antarctica Succumbs to Global Warming (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Settled Science _...
|23
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
|Potsdam duo charged with trespassing at Casella... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|laughing
|2
Find what you want!
Search Environmental Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC