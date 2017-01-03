King George landfill - and county revenues from it - going up
Virginia's Department of Environmental Quality has given the King George Landfill permission to expand vertically-and extend the life of the largest landfill in the region another 28 years, until 2045. The King George Board of Supervisors announced the approval Tuesday night.
