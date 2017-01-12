Health warning issued on some Utah-caught fish
State officials are warning residents against eating fish caught at three Utah locations - Big Sand Wash Reservoir, Millsite Reservoir and Pineview Reservoir. According to the Department of Environmental Quality, the flesh of fish from these sites may contain potentially harmful quantities of mercury.
