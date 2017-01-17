Hamilton city officials not fazed by ...

Hamilton city officials not fazed by past sludge scandal

Read more: InsideHalton.com

City officials say they're not worried about awarding a $106-million sludge plant contract to a consortium that includes a company caught up in a 2009 bribery scandal in Detroit. Councillors voted 10-4 Wednesday to pursue a 30-year contract with Harbour City Solutions to build and run a plant to dry sludgy leftovers from sewage treatment into fertilizer or fuel pellets.

Chicago, IL

