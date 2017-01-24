Group requests more meetings on bottled water pumping
A conservation group wants the state to hold public hearings across Michigan regarding Nestle Waters North America's request to pump more groundwater near Evart. Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation held a press conference Tuesday to urge the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality to hold hearings in Evart, Detroit, Flint, Muskegon, Traverse City and Sault Ste.
