Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 364 Shares of Stericycle, Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 4,525 shares of the company's stock after selling 364 shares during the period.

