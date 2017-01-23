Flint water has fallen below federal ...

Flint water has fallen below federal lead limit

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WNEM-TV Saginaw

The finding by the Department of Environmental Quality is good news for a city whose 100,000 residents have grappled with the man-made water crisis since 2014. Officials told The Associated Press ahead of an official announcement Tuesday that the 90th percentile of lead concentrations in Flint was 12 parts per billion from July through December -- below the "action level" of 15 ppb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Environmental Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Conservation group calls for statewide hearings... Jan 16 Canada 1
News Antarctica Succumbs to Global Warming (Jan '09) Nov '16 Settled Science _... 23
News Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected Jul '16 ZIONISTS Corrupt 1
News Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 2
News Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09) Jan '16 jeff 48
News GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15) Dec '15 goonsquat 10
News Potsdam duo charged with trespassing at Casella... (Sep '15) Sep '15 laughing 2
See all Environmental Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Environmental Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,693 • Total comments across all topics: 278,218,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC