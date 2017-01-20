Federal Government Exceeds $4 Billion Goal for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Investments

Today the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, with the White House Council on Environmental Quality and Office of Management and Budget , recognized 21 federal agencies during a White House event led by Christina Goldfuss, Managing Director of CEQ, and Shaun Donovan, Director of OMB. Over the last five years the agencies have awarded 340 projects, exceeding the President's Performance Contracting Challenge goal , which will reduce energy spending in the federal government by $8 billion over the next 18 years and create more than 30,000 jobs.

