Duke to offer goodwill payments, property protection to Belmont residents
Duke Energy is offering some Belmont residents living near unlined coal ash basins $5,000 and 25 years worth of water bill payments. Duke says it has finalized plans to distribute the one-time financial supplements to provide eligible property owners who are concerned about the quality of their drinking water “peace of mind by addressing concerns they've expressed about property values, new water bills or disturbances during construction or maintenance,” the company said in a media release.
