Doug Robinson: Spokeswoman all in when it comes to the environment
Donna Kemp Spangler has been the voice and face of the Utah Department of Environmental Quality for a dozen years, but does she walk the walk or just talk? Let's put her to the test. What about that long, exhaust-spewing commute from her home in Ogden to the Department of Environmental Quality office in Salt Lake City? Check: She drives a hybrid when she doesn't take the train.
Environmental Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Mon
|Canada
|1
|Antarctica Succumbs to Global Warming (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Settled Science _...
|23
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
|Potsdam duo charged with trespassing at Casella... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|laughing
|2
