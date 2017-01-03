Cooper's environmental pick a contrast from last 4 years
The choice of an environmental advocate to lead North Carolina's Department of Environmental Quality represents a break from the previous Republican administration that critics often alleged was too cozy with business and utilities. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper tapped Michael Regan Tuesday as his top environmental regulator in a move that was praised by at least one environmental advocacy group.
