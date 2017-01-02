CLARCOR Inc. (CLC) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages
Shares of CLARCOR Inc. have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.
Environmental Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Antarctica Succumbs to Global Warming (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Settled Science _...
|23
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
|Potsdam duo charged with trespassing at Casella... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|laughing
|2
|Terminal settles with DEQ over excess oil shipm... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Cass
|1
