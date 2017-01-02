CLARCOR Inc. (CLC) Given Consensus Ra...

CLARCOR Inc. (CLC) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of CLARCOR Inc. have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

