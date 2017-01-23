Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Given Average Recommendation of "Buy" by Analysts
Casella Waste Systems Inc. has received an average rating of "Buy" from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
