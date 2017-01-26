Buffalo River advocates to press PC&E...

Buffalo River advocates to press PC&E Commission on issuance of hog waste permit

16 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

The Pollution Control and Ecology Commission will hear oral arguments tomorrow morning regarding a permit which would allow a farm in the Buffalo River watershed to distribute up to 6.6 million gallons of hog waste on its property. The hearing will be held at 9 a.m. at the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality headquarters in North Little Rock.

Chicago, IL

