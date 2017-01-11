Boil water notice on Crestline and Alpine drives in Palestine rescinded
On Monday, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the city of Palestine's public water system to issue a boil water notice to inform customers that due to the presence of contaminates or an interruption in service, water needed to be boiled prior to consumption. According to the city of Palestine, the Palestine Utilities Department has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Environmental Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Antarctica Succumbs to Global Warming (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Settled Science _...
|23
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
|Potsdam duo charged with trespassing at Casella... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|laughing
|2
|Terminal settles with DEQ over excess oil shipm... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Cass
|1
Find what you want!
Search Environmental Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC