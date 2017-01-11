A New Report Warns of The Dangers of Energy Sprawl
A new report both documents and warns about the surge in proposals to use farmland and forest for the construction of large solar electricity-generating facilities in Connecticut. The Council on Environmental Quality published a draft report aimed at finding ways to stimulate solar energy facilities in Connecticut in places other than farms and forests.
