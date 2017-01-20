2017 will be 'breakout' year for SDC-based tech adoption - PURE Bioscience
Food safety challenges this year will include persistent outbreaks and recalls and increasing US Department of Justice scrutiny, according to PURE Bioscience. The creator of the patented silver dihydrogen citrate antimicrobial said the number of foodborne outbreaks and related recalls are persisting which negatively impacts brand value and has financial and legal consequences for the companies involved and their supply chains.
