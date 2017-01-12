121516 BFI Colonial Landfill
What's that smell? Residents complaining about foul odors from landfill near Sorrento, but DEQ air monitors not registering unsafe emissions State environmental regulators have delayed a decision whether to allow the expansion of BFI Colonial Landfill while they try to pin down the source of foul odors that have sparked complaints from neighbors of the big dump near Sorrento. State Department of Environmental Quality officials said Wednesday that results from a recent round of air monitoring at the landfill off La.
