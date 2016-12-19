When a community doesn't want toxic waste, what can MDEQ do?
Protestors affiliated with the Coalition to Oppose Expansion of US Ecology protest outside the company's Georgia Street facility last week. At noon today, the Coalition to Oppose Expansion of US Ecology is meeting at the Georgia Street Community Collective.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.
