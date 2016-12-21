Tuolumne County Residents Encouraged ...

Tuolumne County Residents Encouraged To Recycle Christmas Trees

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: My Mother Lode

Does your holiday decorations include a real cut Christmas tree? When it's time to take it down, what do you do with it? Recycling: Master Gardeners and Tuolumne County's Solid Waste Division encourage Tuolumne County residents to recycle their real Christmas trees. Residents may wish to chip their Christmas trees and use them at home as mulch or compost, or take advantage of one of the following opportunities to recycle Christmas trees in Tuolumne County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Environmental Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Antarctica Succumbs to Global Warming (Jan '09) Nov '16 Settled Science _... 23
News Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected Jul '16 ZIONISTS Corrupt 1
News Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 2
News Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09) Jan '16 jeff 48
News GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15) Dec '15 goonsquat 10
News Potsdam duo charged with trespassing at Casella... (Sep '15) Sep '15 laughing 2
News Terminal settles with DEQ over excess oil shipm... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Cass 1
See all Environmental Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Environmental Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,822 • Total comments across all topics: 277,380,761

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC