Texas landfill pursues 100-year expansion plan
Phoenix-based Republic Services has broached the idea of an expansion at a landfill near Amarillo, Texas, that would provide the landfill with up to 100 years of life. A mid-December 2016 online news item from the Amarillo-based NewsChannel 10 website says Republic and the city manager of Canyon, Texas, have been discussing an expansion plan for the Southwest Landfill near Canyon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.
Add your comments below
Environmental Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Antarctica Succumbs to Global Warming (Jan '09)
|Nov 24
|Settled Science _...
|23
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
|Potsdam duo charged with trespassing at Casella... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|laughing
|2
|Terminal settles with DEQ over excess oil shipm... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Cass
|1
Find what you want!
Search Environmental Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC