Tests fail to come up with chemical i...

Tests fail to come up with chemical in Corpus Christi water

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Daily Journal

The head of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality says he's "absolutely" certain a chemical leak occurred to contaminate Corpus Christi's public water supply although 115 tests have failed to show if an asphalt emulsifying agent made it from an industrial mixing tank to the water supply. Richard Hyde tells the Corpus Christi Caller-Times that state and federal authorities are looking for the duration, quantity and where the leaked chemical went.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Environmental Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Antarctica Succumbs to Global Warming (Jan '09) Nov 24 Settled Science _... 23
News Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected Jul '16 ZIONISTS Corrupt 1
News Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 2
News Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09) Jan '16 jeff 48
News GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15) Dec '15 goonsquat 10
News Potsdam duo charged with trespassing at Casella... (Sep '15) Sep '15 laughing 2
News Terminal settles with DEQ over excess oil shipm... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Cass 1
See all Environmental Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Environmental Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,624 • Total comments across all topics: 277,258,739

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC