Tests fail to come up with chemical in Corpus Christi water
The head of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality says he's "absolutely" certain a chemical leak occurred to contaminate Corpus Christi's public water supply although 115 tests have failed to show if an asphalt emulsifying agent made it from an industrial mixing tank to the water supply. Richard Hyde tells the Corpus Christi Caller-Times that state and federal authorities are looking for the duration, quantity and where the leaked chemical went.
