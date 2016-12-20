Q&A on Corpus Christi water crisis

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Tribune

A week after a chemical leak at an asphalt plant in Corpus Christi triggered a four-day water ban, the Texas attorney general's office has joined an investigation by state and federal environmental authorities and key questions remain unanswered. The ban was imposed the night of Dec. 14 out of concern that hydrochloric acid and Indulin AA-86, a corrosive asphalt-emulsifying agent, may have entered the water system.

